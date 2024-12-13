Are You Religious?

He drove to a secluded lake before dawn.

Death by carbon monoxide.

Only nineteen.

I remember one day he, his brother, their parents,

and I rode past University Baptist.

He said the people there are brainwashed.

His mother found religion after he died.

She and his father divorced.

His father, a writer, moved north,

found a university job, and remarried.

While they were together but apart,

I began to notice her

long blonde hair, hourglass curves.

One day I phoned her

and told her not to come to my place.

I screwed that up.

I got my MFA and left that college town.

Years later, she stopped texting

when she found out I lived with a woman.

It wasn’t proper I was texting her.

Single, retired,

she has grandchildren, a lake house

she goes to when not in town,

cheering her college basketball team,

which she never did before.

poem by Peter Mladinic