by Ștefan Bolea
- I refuse to be Lucifer or God, I want to be Anthropos.
- The powers from above and below work mostly through you. You can shut down a curse and turn on a blessing.
- The dark night of Jesus hasn’t ended yet.
- The devil is your number II.
- Time is on your side only if you are the Midnight Sun.
- ‘Open your eyes’, the snake said. Isn’t that exactly what Nietzsche claimed, that you must know Good from Evil, that there is no morality except your own?
- Pay respect to your anima and you will never know hell again.
- God is a dictator, the Goddess accept their rulership but aims for more.
- Legion of devils, hordes of Gods.
- If God is dead, let’s sit at the table with their ancestor.
- You have killed them with your prayers, with your ego, with your spear and cross. So cry for you, hypocrite, because self-pity isn’t contagious.
„The lone and level sands stretch far away”