„The lone and level sands stretch far away”

by Ștefan Bolea 

  1. I refuse to be Lucifer or God, I want to be Anthropos.
  2. The powers from above and below work mostly through you. You can shut down a curse and turn on a blessing.
  3. The dark night of Jesus hasn’t ended yet.
  4. The devil is your number II.
  5. Time is on your side only if you are the Midnight Sun.
  6. ‘Open your eyes’, the snake said. Isn’t that exactly what Nietzsche claimed, that you must know Good from Evil, that there is no morality except your own?
  7. Pay respect to your anima and you will never know hell again.
  8. God is a dictator, the Goddess accept their rulership but aims for more.
  9. Legion of devils, hordes of Gods.
  10. If God is dead, let’s sit at the table with their ancestor.
  11. You have killed them with your prayers, with your ego, with your spear and cross. So cry for you, hypocrite, because self-pity isn’t contagious.
