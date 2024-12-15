Announcement: EgoPHobia #83 — sumar

~ editorial
>>> Ștefan Bolea – „The lone and level sands stretch far away”
~ articole
>>> Sorin-Mihai Grad – Respect [rubrica “egoZaur”]
>>> Mihai Bogdan Lupescu – Cele mai proaste practici electorale [rubrica “cuvinte afurisite”]
>>> Kenneth M. Kapp – Yehuda Yannay: O călătorie de o viață [traducere: Maria Giurgiu]
>>> Radu-Ilarion Munteanu – Cu ochii spre cer [rubrica “pricinaşul de serviciu”]
~ critică
>>> Petrişor Militaru – Povestea necruțătoarei sibilei și a Copacului-Cuvânt
>>> Ana-Maria Negrilă – „Kafka pe malul mării”: un roman metafizic [rubrica “o istorie de buzunar”]
>>> Alexandra Medaru – Shogun, James Clavell [rubrica “arena culturală: cartea & filmul”]
>>> Oliviu Crâznic – Avertisment criminologic [rubrica “Studii fantastice”]
~ poezie
>>> șapte poeme, șapte autori [traduceri coordonate de Monica Manolachi]
>>> Petrişor Militaru – poeme
~ proză
>>> Ștefan Bolea – Malaise [fragment de roman]
>>> Alexandra Florina Guță – 51%
~ filosofie
>>> Ștefan Bolea – Întunecimile lui Byron
>>> Ana Bazac – Kant and Enlightenment
>>> Marius-Iulian Stancu – status 2.11 [rubrica “ca prin oglindă”]
~ English
>>> Peter Ungár – poems
>>> Elizabeth Bruce – interview with Teresa Burns Gunther
>>> Elizabeth Bruce – “Hold off the Night: Short Stories” by Teresa Burns Gunther
>>> Cătălina Florina Florescu – Holes in the Design
>>> Laura Lambie – Eternal Return
>>> Victor Gheorghe – poems [rubrica “lecturi potrivite/recomandate de Alexandra”]
>>> Douglas Young – A Free Pass
>>> John Grey – poems
>>> Paweł Markiewicz – poems
>>> Kenneth M. Kapp – Yehuda Yannay – A Journey of a Lifetime
>>> Mykyta Ryzhykh – poems
>>> Matteo Preabianca – poem
>>> Allan Lake – poem
>>> Ioulia Lymperopoulou – poem
>>> Kenneth M. Kapp – A Reluctant Return
>>> Craig Kirchner – poems
>>> Michael Lee Johnson – poems
>>> K. D. Zwierz – poem
>>> Peter Mladinic – poem
>>> Nolo Segundo – poem
>>> Zary Fekete – Sunshine
>>> Daniel Barbiero – Giorgio Morandi’s Leap of Perceptual Faith
>>> Ziaul Moid Khan – Two Bio Lab Skeletons
>>> Jonathan Ferrini – Sails Made of Cash
>>> Danyl A. Doyle – The Trial of a Psychopath
>>> Douglas Young – A Fun Family Reunion
>>> Bill Tope – Scold
>>> Zygmunt Nowak Solinski – Babel
>>> Nick Sweeney – The Ikon Painter of Faliraki
>>> S. P. Singh – The Two Faces of Summer
~ experiment
>>> László Aranyi – visual poems
~ imagini
>>> Edward Michael Supranowicz – Dystopia
>>> Thomas Riesner – paintings