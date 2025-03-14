poems by Mykyta Ryzhykh

1
the lonely grove grew for the dead
here glass of grave drowned in died grass
and everywhere red rederry instead green greenery
fallen leaves crunch underfoot
someones bones crunch underfoot
someones souls crunch underfoot
this crunch sounds inside
this rib hurts inside
these are thoughts rotting inside the skull
іm learning to swim in transparent silence
im learning to die in the lonely blue
і teach my eyes to sleep
2
Say goodbye to your Sudetenland, German
You’re German, which means you’re a little Hitler
You should return home to Germany
You must return home to non-Germany
Germany no longer exists (but do Germans still exist?)
Sudetes are not cutlets that can be baked
Screams can be baked, silence can be baked
The Germans are going home to a destroyed Germany
The Sudetenland will never go home to Germany
Carts and tears are ready for relocation
The Sudetenland sounds very poetic in Germanic
The Sudetenland will never sound Germanic again
Mom why Hitler was German mom why we are Germans
Mom why do they hate us mom why nothing changes
After so many years, Hitler walks on the planet’s saucer
My cat has a mustache like Hitler, my dog is silent like Hitler
What are personal boundaries, what are state boundaries
Mom, I always knew that sooner or later we would all be shot.
Mom, we staged a holocaust, they staged a holocaust against us
Mom, I can’t count, I only know how to build nuclear bombs
Can someone count the number of hydrogen bombs?
How to count the screams in Hiroshima, how to pray for Auschwitz
It is impossible to forget how humanity is melting
Black migrants drown in the gelatin of murder
White-skinned cisgender men are drowning in the gelatin of war
Gays are drowning in everything at the same time it hurts
Too much blood too loud silence
Weapons are knocking on the iron door of an armless veteran
Who will open the doors on this last night? Who will judge whom? Who will forgive whom?
3
The blood of the water is absorbed by a stranger with a platinum face
The tub of the night is torn into shreds of shame
What do we drink while feeling the sticky orgasm of the gaze with our
fingers
You try to cum on me as fast as possible during aerial bombing
4
I don’t even know your name, but I know that death with cast iron eyes awaits you here. Long night for knowledge. You learn from your hands. You teach your hands. You learn phantom pain. You teach phantom limbs to tremble. Cold is a teacher. You learn the cold, although war is hot. Thousands of hot suns in one small bullet. Metal is unteachable and guns shoot at random. Metal doesn’t teach you anything. The throat of the school, crushed by the noise, turns red. The ruins of the school are covered with flowers. The cemetery of school is buried. Cemetery buried. There is nowhere to bury the dead. There is nowhere to hide the dead. A homeless angel with greedy eyes for silence sits on your shoulder. You tremble as if during an explosion. Then you fall asleep again in the apostle’s arms. The night falls asleep in the eyes of the dying man. Everything around is saturated with the mold of history. Dogs on the ruins are trying to mate. The nameless world falls asleep.
5
Snowflake bones
People hashtags
The madness of the grass in which we were born
The silence of the grass in which we will be buried
The madness of the glass in which we swim
The toothless glass in which we bleed
Trauma in the belly of the night
Hope for the morning that will judge everything