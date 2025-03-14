Stay

We are our only home sometimes

we can return to when all the other

homes are just dust or a memory

of it not fading from your eyes

and all that your body has forgotten

to un-remember the ways we don’t

forget a tulip glass splintering

in our hands: its air-thin shards

seeping deep into the heartline

turning its scriptures into a light-code

trickling on the cobwebs of the fallen

pine trees turning them into gold

everytime you silence the storms

& brew a broth for those who want

you to prove your love by licking

honey from the necks of broken

bottles. Their diamond-cold edges

ready to slurp your summer-

warm blood.

poem by Saima Afreen