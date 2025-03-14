Stay
We are our only home sometimes
we can return to when all the other
homes are just dust or a memory
of it not fading from your eyes
and all that your body has forgotten
to un-remember the ways we don’t
forget a tulip glass splintering
in our hands: its air-thin shards
seeping deep into the heartline
turning its scriptures into a light-code
trickling on the cobwebs of the fallen
pine trees turning them into gold
everytime you silence the storms
& brew a broth for those who want
you to prove your love by licking
honey from the necks of broken
bottles. Their diamond-cold edges
ready to slurp your summer-
warm blood.
poem by Saima Afreen