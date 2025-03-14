poems by James G. Piatt

The Haunting Thoughts of War

Voices screaming at the unreality of haunting visions of battles stormed through my mind as the sinking moon flowed into the darkness of the unforgiving horizon.

I waded into an icy metaphorical ocean ebbing in the shallows of my sorrows, striving to extinguish the absurdity of wars, but it was to no avail. My hapless thoughts bundled together by moments of savage time flowed haphazardly in my mind like a drenched coyote thrashing through barren fields of blood-soaked battles, searching for symbols of redemption.

I have wandered down this path before like a friendless hermit, this path filled with the horrors of wars and the miseries they bring. In my weary mind, I see silhouettes of myself walking on the same path beside dead soldiers, and, as my mind staggers over illusions veiled in an unreality, I wept on the altar of sorrow as my memories of the absurdity of wars filled my broken mind until it was sated, with sorrows.

I questioned the morality, and sanity of those world’s leaders that hungered for war and sensed the fuming air being embedded with exploding bombs as hours ticked inside the Dooms-Day clock that was ticking away into eternity. My thoughts, sated with the unreality of obscene warfare, tasted imaginary ashes from the bones of dead warriors sent to die by their nation’s leaders drinking 500-dollar bottles of 50-year-old Bourbon in warm, safe mansions atop mountains in a neutral nation, where munition corporation CEOs laughed with their false rhetorical voices echoing like static in the air as they counted their billions of blood dollars.

Useless Thoughts

“Where is sanity in this

crimson era of lies and

absurdities?”

Anon

As aspirations of power and status consumed incoming political minds, the drone of a laughing voice echoing in a bucket of lies that merged with the sickly rhetoric of an oligarchy.

As a rusted elegiac gate swung on oxidized hinged latches, its grinding, squeaking noise urged us not to believe that the coming fundamental changes in government powers are necessary, and that, an oligarchy/authoritarian government is now necessary to bring about personal prosperity, and well being.

An egotistic political felon dressed in a dull, soulless anti-humanitarian irony told a thousand lies infesting his unreality into broken minds as he trampled on the paths of decency and dignity and shattered the rules of law.

The Absurdity of it All

Like the senseless prater of crows

whose voices are ebbing into unreality,

our minds echo with crimson colored

thoughts, that are mere droning sounds

of a hopeless credo.

Explosions of bombs, then ghostly silence;

only shattered bones and death remain.

The earth holds its breath as democracy starts to drown as brutality soars over scarlet

colored sand, remnants of bloody battles.

The fetid odor of death causing a surreal unreality in my mind, feasts on the darkness of yesterday. Wounded citizens sitting in acres of fuming ashes, listen to the dark rhetoric of legal assassins of war, who are trying to cover the

absurdity of it all, with banal political rhetoric.

Everything of worth; morality, hope, democracy, and freedom, is being planned to be cast into the sky with a mocking absurdity. Preposterous lies covering reality: Secret plans lay hidden behind a sneering grin. The poseur’s absurd and fanatical rhetoric is believed to be true by those who will pave the way to the birth of an oligarchy, then an authoritarian nation, like that seen in the oldest nations as their governments morphed from one type of government to another.

* Harvard University scholars have determined that loneliness is as lethal

as smoking, and 51% of adults worldwide feel lonely. (Meta-Gallup Survey, 10/24/2023)

poems by James G. Piatt