Posted on 17/08/2026Posted in EgoPHobia #91, imaginiTagged Cristiane Ventre Porcini, EgoPHobia #91, imaginiNo Comments on drawing by Cristiane Ventre Porcini [Twiggy] drawing by Cristiane Ventre PorciniShare this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Share on Digg Share Post navigation Artemiza Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.