It’s not Fair

by Kenneth M. Kapp

Freddy ran in the front door laughing and screaming at the same time. In hot pursuit was a ragamuffin of a little boy with curly black hair matted around his head. It was so dark and shiny that you noticed little else. Curly hair caught Freddy at the bottom of the stairs to the bedrooms. “Got you!”

Mrs. G by that time had reached the side of the stairs. She yelled, “And I got you,” as she reached out for the boy’s shoulders.

“Nope.”

“Nope.”

And both boys bound up the stairs.

Before they could get to the landing, she yelled, “Freddie, you get down here this instant and bring your friend with you.”

“Mom…” Freddie tried pleading, “But Mom…”

“No buts. You heard me the first time.”

Freddie’s friend whispered in his ear, “I didn’t hear any second time. Should we tell her?”

Freddy, not wishing to go without supper, replied, “OK, Mom, we’re coming down.”

Mrs. G turned around and marched back into the kitchen, calling over her shoulder, “Kitchen!”

“Danky, remember what I said. We need to eat supper somewhere and my mom’s a great cook!”

Mrs. G was at the stove, stirring two pots at once.

Danky licked his lips, his eyes wandering up and to the right, desperately trying to figure out how he could wrangle a dinner invitation. He elbowed Freddie and raised an eyebrow.

Freddie shoved back with his hips and put a finger on his lips.

“Freddie, are you going to introduce me to your friend and explain why you couldn’t say hello and were rushing upstairs like wild…” she struggled for a correct word, “like wild men from Borneo?” And then taking in his friend’s dark matted hair, added, “From wherever.”

“Yeh, Mom. I’m sorry. This is Danky; he’s from Brazil. They live a couple of blocks from here. We just wanted to look at some maps on the computer. We’ve a great idea about exploring for gold. Danky’s grandparents live in the Amazon and sent him some amazing rocks. He, Danky, says it’s gold and he knows, well his grandparents, anyhow, know where to get more. We’re…”

“Slow down, Freddie, you’re tripping over your own words.”

“But Mom.”

“Hello, Danky. I’m always happy to meet Freddie’s friends. How are you?”

“I’m fine, Mrs. Gartner. I’m always happy to meet Freddie’s mother.”

Mrs. G turned back to the pots simmering on the stove. It almost sounds as if he thinks Freddie has a couple of mothers. Maybe in the Amazon. She turned off the flames. “You both look like you can use a glass of juice or water. Did you run here from the playground?

“No, we were playing at Danky’s when a package came from Brazil. It had these great nuggets inside for Danky. That’s why we ran here. Dad knows these things. He’s always going on about sedimentary rocks and those others. Bragging what a great collection of stones he had when he was a kid. We were going to consult with him.”

Danky swallowed. “That’s why we ran over here.” He swallowed again. “Maybe I can have a little juice, if you wouldn’t mind, Mrs. Gartner.”

Mrs. G smiled. “How about some orange juice. Drink it slowly; I wouldn’t want you to get a stomachache so close to supper.” When she returned with the juice she looked at her son and winked. “I know, Danky, why don’t you stay for supper. Mr. G knows all about rocks and stones. He studied them in college but then decided to become an accountant. If you have those stones with you, he can look at them after supper. Not before. He needs to relax and have a beer. Otherwise, he can be grouchy.”

Danky and Freddie exchanged looks.

Freddie almost got up to dance. “That would be great, Mom. We were hoping to ask. Danky said he…Danky can call his mother and ask. I sure hope it will be OK, right, Danky?”

Mrs. G looked at the clock. “Why how time flies! Mr. G will be home in twenty minutes. Why don’t you boys go up and wash? Danky, you can call home from the phone in the upstairs hall. Then, if you can stay, come down and both of you can help set the table and make a salad. Mr. G likes salads, says it keeps him healthy.”

Danky was able to stay, and the boys behaved throughout the meal, even helping to clear and rinse the dishes after dessert.

Mr. G declined seconds and said he’d finish reading the paper in the den. “Glad to meet you, Danky. Hope you like it here in the States.”

“I’m glad you like dinner, Sweety. The boys helped make the salad. You know, Danky got a special package today from his grandfather in Brazil. It had a couple of rocks the boys would like to show you if you don’t mind.”

“Be delighted. Rocks certainly are more cheerful than the news in the paper nowadays. Why don’t you bring them into the den; I’ll get my kit out and a couple of reference books. Boot up the laptop. Nowadays, you can find most anything on the net. No rush.”

The boys ran upstairs to Freddie’s bedroom and grabbed the small box with the rocks from his dresser. Freddie was babbling, “What’d I tell you; what’d I tell you. My dad knows everything about rocks.”

Danky blushed. “I don’t know. Sometimes my granddad likes to play jokes.”

The boys brought the package over to Mr. G’s desk where he had spread a white piece of heavy paper. A magnifying glass and a couple of metal picks like dental tools were to one side.

Mr. G picked up the larger of the rocks and carefully examined it holding a magnifying glass in one hand.

He picked up one of the tools. “Is it OK if I poke some of those shiny inclusions, Danky?”

“Sure, what are you trying to do?”

“See if they flake or crumble. Gold’s soft like lead. It should indent if this is the real thing. We’ll soon see.”

The boys moved closer and watched as inclusions crumbled when they were scraped. “Sorry boys, this is fool’s gold, iron pyrite. Freddie, why don’t you get my sample box from the bookcase? I think I’ve got a similar stone in there. You’ll see it’s labelled ‘Fool’s Gold.’ We could compare and then I’ll find it on the internet. Be good to read about it again, refresh my memory. Rocks are fascinating, you know. When I was a kid, I wanted to become an explorer, find diamonds and gold. It just didn’t work out. But I found Mrs. G, so I got the diamond after all.”

Fifteen minutes later they finished viewing a short YouTube video about iron pyrite.

Danky thanked Mr. G. “Wow, that was interesting! Maybe that’s what I should study when I grow up. I kind of like rocks.” Then he looked at the clock on the mantle. “Wow, it’s gotten late. I really must get home while it’s still light. Thank Mrs. G for a great supper and dessert.”

Freddie swallowed. “Thanks, Dad. We were hoping it was really gold. We were going to become great explorers. But I guess not this time.”

“Yeh, Son. It may not seem fair but rich isn’t everything. You boys want me to give you ride to Danky’s home?”

The boys looked at each other. Nodded.

Freddie answered, “Yes, Dad. That’d be nice. I guess we’re both a little bummed out. We had all these great plans, and it just doesn’t seem fair.”